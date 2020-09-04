TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. LABOR DAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

