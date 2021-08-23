TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Therese J. Donahue, 94 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Inquiry finds mistakes in OWI break given to Iowa prosecutor
- Clinton man wins $30,000 lottery prize
- Camanche man injured in crane crash
- Beau Knows Sports: Farewell, Clinton
- Indelicato charged with drug offenses
- Clinton woman faces felony drug charges
- TAKING THE TITLE: Monaghan wins Junior Olympics gold for second year
- Census records population decline in Clinton, slight growth in DeWitt
- Staff of five works better than envisioned, Camanche fire chief says
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.