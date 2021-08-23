TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

