TODAY: Rain and snow likely before 7 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. MONDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Hawkeyes Final Four run extra special to Clinton's Cathy Marx
- Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey
- Valley Bluff Townhomes celebrates growth in Clinton
- Back to Wrigley: Chicago Cubs will honor Grand Mound man Thursday at Wrigley Field
- Trial date set in attempted murder case
- Clinton places third at Clinton Girls Early Bird Invitational
- No injuries reported in ADM fire
- CHS starts up Rugby Club for first time in school history; Will host home game in late April
- WOMEN LEAD CHANGE: Evans connects EICC students, families to education
- Clinton grinds out sweep of Marquette Catholic in season opener
Commented
