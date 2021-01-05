TODAY: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tags

Trending Video