TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 77. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
