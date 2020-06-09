TODAY: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 79. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
