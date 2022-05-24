TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

