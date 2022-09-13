TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fareway welcomes assistant manager
- AP Iowa High School Football rankings
- MLB Standings
- CLINTON HALF MARATHON: Runners push through rainy day
- Clinton man submits guilty plea in incest, sex abuse case
- Former paraeducator sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting two students
- AP Illinois High School Football rankings
- Clintons Jhaliana Guy showing bright future in basketball
- Cyclones win defensive battle, snap six game losing streak in Cy-Hawk Rivalry
- Fulton company completes unique project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.