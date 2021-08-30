TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 53. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Weather
Obituaries
Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, died August 29, 2021. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Monmouth.
Jodi French, 52, of Thomson, died August 28, 2021. Service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Thomson United Methodist Church, burial in Lower York Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church.
Nathaniel "Nathan" Sack, 44 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, August 26th. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 2nd at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, September 3rd at Prince of Peace.
