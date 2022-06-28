TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
