TODAY: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Lois Dunn Wulf, 84, of Eldridge formerly of Camanche passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services are pending with the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in next weeks paper.
Lita M. Miller, 91, of Clinton passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at home. Services are being planned for next week at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in Thursday's newspaper.
Duane "Shorty" Law, 94, died December 10, 2021. Funeral service: 1:00pm, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carroll. Visitation: 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the funeral home.
Judith "Judy" Dunn,79, died December 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with visitation prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
