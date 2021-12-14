TODAY: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

