TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. MONDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

