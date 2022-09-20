TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
