TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 41. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tags

Trending Video