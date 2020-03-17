TODAY: Rain, mainly after 7 a.m. High near 48. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. TONIGHT: Rain likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. THURSDAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain before 1 a.m. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
