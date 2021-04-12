TODAY: Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.