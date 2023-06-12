TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

