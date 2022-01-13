TODAY: Snow likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. TONIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 5. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
