TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
CLINTON [mdash] He was born to Morris and Alma Voss Petersen in Bryant, Iowa on the Voss Family Farm. Petersen graduated from Charlotte High School in 1952. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was active during the Korean War and served as M.P. in Alaska. Pete…
Richard Barnes, Sr. 71 of Clinton, died Sunday May 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital Iowa City. Cremation rites will be accorded. Pape Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com.
