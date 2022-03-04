TODAY: A chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before midnight. Low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then snow likely between midnight and 5 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Weather
Obituaries
Joy Ackerman, 65 of Sabula, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 3, 2022. A Funeral Mass held 11:00 Wednesday, March 9, at St. John's Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Church.
Trish (Kinney) Hobbs passed away from complications of pneumonia on February 22, 2022. She is survived by her children, Kyle and Emma, father Loran, & siblings Coleen, & Chris. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
