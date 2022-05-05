TODAY: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 67. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Corey Hyde, age 51 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. Visitation and funeral services are being scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Citizens First Bank announces leadership changes
- 4th of July Festival features parade, fireworks, and maybe carnival
- TASTE TRAVELER: Try a burger at Slop's
- Deaths
- Clinton marks culture shift with three Drake Relays qualifiers
- Fulton students race in Kindy 500
- New DeWitt brewery seeks catalyst grant
- Paying it forward: Birthday girl gifts local animal shelter with $450
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Top finishes highlight Storm Relays
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.