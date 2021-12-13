TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 54 by 4 a.m. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 42. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

