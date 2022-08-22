TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
- One dead in Clinton County motorcycle crash
- Three Camanche yards win Hometown Pride competition
- Grow Clinton welcomes director of marketing, event planning
- Tensions surface as county Human Resources office loses two staff members
- Davenport Southeast advances to the 2022 Little League World Series
- Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
- Iowa Judicial Branch: Be aware of jury duty scam
- County commits remaining ARPA dollars
- Residents' invited to give input on Clinton project planning
- Clinton Area Rod Club's car show is Sunday
