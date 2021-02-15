TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 21. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tags

Trending Video