TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. MONDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tags

Trending Video