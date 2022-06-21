TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the evening. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. SATURDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton Middle School
- CCC announces President's List
- CCDA awards 21 grants
- MLB Standings
- Clinton Community College announces Dean's List
- Master Gardeners garden walk puts six sites on display
- Clinton man charged with attempted murder
- HONOR ROLL: Camanche High School
- CHAPY Male Athlete of the Year finalists released
- DeJear selects Clinton's Van Lancker as running mate to lead Iowa
