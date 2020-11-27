TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 43. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Weather
Obituaries
Rodney V. Jensen 77 of Clinton, died Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial at St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery, Clinton later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
Lucille B. Schroeder, 97, died November 25, 2020, at Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa. A family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt and will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Todd Cox, 60, formerly of DeWitt died Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held in the Spring. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
STERLING, IL-Sylvia L. Turnbaugh, 91, died, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling. Arrangements are pending at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling, IL.
