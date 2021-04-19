TODAY: A chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 57. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

