TODAY: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tags

Trending Video