TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

