TODAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

