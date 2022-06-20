TODAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man charged with attempted murder
- CHAPY Male Athlete of the Year finalists released
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton Middle School
- CCDA awards 21 grants
- Master Gardeners garden walk puts six sites on display
- North Bridge closed to traffic starting 8 a.m. Tuesday
- HONOR ROLL: Camanche High School
- UPDATED STORY: Gateway area under heat advisory; pool opens tomorrow
- DeJear selects Clinton's Van Lancker as running mate to lead Iowa
- City forwards YWCA supportive housing request
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.