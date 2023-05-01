TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 64. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 73. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Weather
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex abuse, exploitation
- Mistrial declared in Vaughn first-degree murder trial
- Clinton School Board OKs personnel changes
- Clinton schools terminate alternative school lease
- Graham Timion joins local Edward Jones office
- Processing error responsible for unexpected bank withdrawals
- MLB Standings
- River crest expected early Monday
- Clinton man charged with stealing radiators from former Ashford campus
- Delmar man sent to prison for theft, eluding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.