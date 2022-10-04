TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 54. FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread frost, mainly after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30.

