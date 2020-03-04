TODAY: A slight chance of rain between 4 and 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 29.

