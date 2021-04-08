FRIDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tags

Trending Video