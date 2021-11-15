TODAY: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Weather
Obituaries
Sgt. Dalton J. Hill (E5), 24 of Fort Bliss, Texas passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Landis Andresen 40 of Clinton, died Sunday Nov. 13, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital. Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday Nov. 20th at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at funeral home, where further arrangements pending.
