TODAY: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tags

Trending Video