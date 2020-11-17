TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
