TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain between midnight and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. WEDNESDAY: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain before midnight, then rain or freezing rain likely between midnight and 3 a.m., then rain likely. Low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

