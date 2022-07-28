TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton teen arrested in Wednesday's fatal shooting
- MLB Standings
- DCI investigating triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park
- Clinton man will plead guilty to willful injury
- Clinton's The V'ue nominated for national award
- LyondellBasell first responders undergo rescue training
- UPDATE: Man accused of pointing gun at MercyOne Clinton, threatening doctor's life
- Clinton based River City Crush takes home 10U USSSA Gold Bracket State Championship
- Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPYs) celebrated in an in person event
- Clinton Franciscans celebrate Jubilees
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.