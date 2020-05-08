TODAY: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
