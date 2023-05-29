TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. THURSDAY: A chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

