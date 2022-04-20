TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tags

Trending Video