TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. WEDNESDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tags

Trending Video