TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY: A chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. MONDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. MONDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Weather
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in motorcycle crash in Clinton County
- SHERIFF: Boy injured in playhouse fire in Charlotte
- Clinton County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex abuse, exploitation
- River crest expected early Monday
- Clinton School Board OKs personnel changes
- Local law enforcement targeted by swatting call
- Dykstra chosen Dutch Days' grand marshal
- Clinton man charged with stealing radiators from former Ashford campus
- River Queens take fourth at MAC Championships in Davenport
- TASTE TRAVELER: Morrison's Double G a great place to dine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.