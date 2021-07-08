FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tags

Trending Video