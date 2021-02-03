TODAY: Rain, snow, and sleet before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then snow after 2 p.m. Temperature rising to near 34 by 8 a.m., then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of snow before midnight. Areas of blowing snow after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Breezy. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12.
