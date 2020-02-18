TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 8.

Tags