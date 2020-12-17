TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tags

Trending Video