TODAY: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Snow, mainly after 9 p.m. Temperature rising to around 25 by 5 a.m. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. SUNDAY: A slight chance of snow, mixing with freezing rain after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. MONDAY: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 10 a.m., then snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

