TODAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 94. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 92. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Michael L. "Mike" Shannon age 79 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. Services are being planned for Saturday, September 5th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visit Mike's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Jonathan M. "John" Drury, age 31 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- SHERIFF: Man shoots at deputy's squad car, is later found dead
- Investor begins restoration of Volckman building
- $3.6M settlement reached in Whiteside County deputy crash case
- Clinton man charged with sex abuse
- Governor's rules control local schools
- Letter to the Editor: Clinton doesn't need $300,000 homes
- Clinton County's 14-day positivity rate 4th highest in the state
- Don't sell yourself short, Clinton
- Police: 3 people killed in traffic crash in Davenport
- Camanche schools mandate mask use
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.